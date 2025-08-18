Expand / Collapse search

Learning Express in Brookfield; workbooks, learning games, science kits

By
Published  August 18, 2025 8:10am CDT
Interviews
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Learning Express of Brookfield

Sydney Kuhnz talks about workbooks that are fun and good for getting kids back in classroom.

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - There are three words every student dreads: back to school. But one shop in Brookfield is making that a lot more fun. Sydney Kuhnz joins FOX6 WakeUp from Learning Express (95 N. Moorland Road) with workbooks perfect before the school year. 

Study the world

Sydney Kuhnz joins FOX6 WakeUp to show off globes, books and puzzles at Learning Express.

Study outer space

Sydney Kuhnz joins FOX6 WakeUp to show off a solar system model, puzzles, books.

Fun learning games

Sydney Kuhnz talks about fun learning games at Learning Express of Brookfield.

Science kits for all ages

Sydney Kuhnz joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about science kits for all ages.

Steam toys, magnetic monorail

Sydney Kuhnz joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk steam toys and more at Learning Express of Brookfield.

