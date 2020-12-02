Learn how to make hot chocolate bombs

They're taking over Pinterest and Instagram as it gets colder -- and today we're learning how to make them ourselves! Jennifer Goldbeck with Delicately Delicious joins FOX6 WakeUp to teach us how to make hot chocolate bombs.

Supply list:

Melting chocolates

Silicone mold

Spoons

Cocoa powder

Your choice of fillings:

Mini marshmallows

Cereal marshmallows

Caramel bits

Candy chips

Crushed candy canes

Melt Chocolate:

Fill the sphere with a spoonful of melted chocolate and use the back of the spoon to evenly coat the inside of the mold. Let set at room temp or refrigerate until set.

Pop the chocolate hemispheres out of the mold. Fill the bottoms with cocoa powder and your choices of fillings. Warm a plate in the microwave until just warm to touch, being sure to go at small increments to avoid overheating or burning. Place an empty hemisphere on the plate briefly, just long enough to melt the rim.

Quickly place on top of filled bottoms and gently press together, using your finger to smooth any excess melted chocolate.

When ready to use, heat your choice of milk to a simmer. Place the hot chocolate bomb in a mug, pour warmed milk over, and stir until all is melted. Enjoy!

We are offering these as take home kits with all you need starting December 8th