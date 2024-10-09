Lawsuit filed; lack of school resource officers in Milwaukee Public Schools

article

The Brief The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty is suing Milwaukee Public Schools in an effort to reinstate school resource officers. The lawsuit is filed on behalf of an MPS parent.



The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL) is suing Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) in an effort to reinstate school resource officers as required by state law.

The lawsuit is filed on behalf of an MPS parent – and is asking the court to "immediately comply" with Act 12, which requires at least 25 officers to be reinstated across the district. The law went into effect back in January.

In 2020, the district’s school board fully ended the contract with police. But, state law in June 2023 ordered them back.

Reaction

WILL Associate Counsel, Lauren Greuel

"Milwaukee families send their children to MPS with the expectation that their safety is an utmost priority. Failing to provide SROs has left students vulnerable and has forced Milwaukee police officers—through 9-1-1 calls—to pick up the slack when schools need assistance. MPS’ failure to follow this law harms the entirety of Milwaukee by not only disregarding the safety of students but also by draining the resources of MPD that are needed elsewhere."

Milwaukee parent and WILL client, Charlene Abughrin

"I think MPS needs to take their input from the parents and put those safety resource officers in the school. Otherwise, it's just reckless and dangerous behavior left unchecked. No discipline, no consequences. What are we teaching our kids?"

Spokesperson for Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson

Milwaukee Public Schools misrepresents the status of the negotiation with the city. Discussions took place as recently as this morning between attorneys for both sides. It is the position of both the Mayor and the Common Council President that the services MPS receives from the Milwaukee Police should be paid by the school district. Insincere public statements from MPS do not advance good faith discussions.

This is a developing story.