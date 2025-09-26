Lawrence School child abuse trial, teacher guilty on 4 of 5 counts

The Brief A Waukesha County jury convicted a former teacher at The Lawrence School. The 51-year-old was accused of hurting multiple children when she worked there. In total, investigators said there were three victims, some with special needs.



A Waukesha County jury found Heather Miller, a former teacher at The Lawrence School, guilty on four of five counts in a child abuse case that dates back to 2022.

Jury's verdict

In Court:

Prosecutors charged Miller, 51, with four counts of child abuse and one count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety after they said she hurt multiple children when she worked at the Waukesha day care center.

The jury convicted Miller on three of the four child abuse counts, as well as second-degree recklessly endangering safety. She was found not guilty on one of the child abuse counts.

Child abuse investigation

The backstory:

Three years ago, Waukesha police conducted a search at The Lawrence School. It came after parents took their child to Children's Wisconsin. They said the child was "lethargic, fussy and unwell" after day care. Police said Miller set up mattresses to "lock cameras" and slammed a 1-year-old boy "face down into a crib."

Prosecutors said the child's "body bounced up and down" and Miller "held him down so hard" the child "struggled to breathe." Prosecutors also said Miller slammed another child's head into a Pack ‘n Play and tossed another child "8 to 10 feet," causing the child’s face to hit the floor.

In total, investigators said there were three victims, some with special needs.

The Lawrence School has since shut down. Waukesha police said it was operating at over 150% of its state-regulated capacity.

Related article

Dig deeper:

Two other workers were charged with child abuse-fail or prevent bodily harm. Kathryn Asher and Annemarie Fraker are listed as potential witnesses in Miller's trial. Both are scheduled for plea/sentencing hearings in October.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.