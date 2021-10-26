Last-minute Halloween costumes

Halloween costumes created at the last minute
MILWAUKEE - Halloween is just a few days away and if you're scrambling for the perfect costume, our friends at Two Men and a Truck show us how to make a costume out of boxes and other items you can find around your house. From a firetruck and french fries, to dinosaurs and flower pots, the experts say ‘boxtumes’ are the perfect way to get festive this Halloween season. For ideas, CLICK HERE.
