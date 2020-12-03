Expand / Collapse search

Published 
Last-minute appetizer perfect for the holiday season

During the holidays we are all searching for quick and easy recipes. The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with a last-minute app.&nbsp;

During the holidays we are all searching for quick and easy recipes. The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with a last-minute app. 

Stuffed Mushrooms

  • Ingredients:1 5.2 oz. pkg. Boursin Garlic Herbs cheese
  • 1 pound fresh mushrooms
  • 2 tablespoons butter, melted
  • 1/2 cup seasoned Italian bread crumbs
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley (optional)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Wipe mushrooms clean and remove stems. Stuff cheese into mushroom caps and place on a baking sheet.

Mix together butter and bread crumbs. Sprinkle a little of the bread crumb mixture on top of each stuffed mushroom. Bake for 20 to 30 minutes.

Remove from oven and sprinkle with parsley. Serve warm.