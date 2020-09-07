Larger gatherings of 250+ allowed in Waukesha County ahead of Labor Day

Coronavirus did not stop people in Milwaukee and Waukesha County from getting out and enjoying Labor Day. As of Thursday, Sept. 3, larger outdoor gatherings of 250 or more are allowed in Waukesha County. FOX6 still saw many people practicing social distancing at Frame Park Monday, Sept. 7.

"Just getting along with family and friends, having a good time," said Mursal Yousfy.

Frame Park

The invisible guest at the table during a picnic in Frame Park was the threat of COVID-19.

"We couldn't do a lot of stuff, like big gatherings," said Yousfy.

Just in time for the holiday weekend, guidelines were relaxed in Waukesha County, allowing more than 250 people together outdoors if social distancing and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines are followed. That's up from the previous recommendation of 100.

Frame Park

"Just to get out of the house, being cooped up in the house all the time," said Daniel Pabelick at South Shore Beach. "Decided to come down here and have a little lunch."

At South Shore Park in Milwaukee, many more filled benches, soaking in some sun, with the seven-day rolling average for percent positive COVID cases in Milwaukee County at 6%, and 8% in Waukesha County.

"It's pretty depressing now with COVID," said Centoria Buchanan. "No one can really be together."

At 76th Street and Capitol Drive in Milwaukee, the Buchanan family made the most of the holiday.

"I looked out my kitchen window and I saw the biggest bouncy house that I have ever seen," said Star Dumas, neighbor.

They went all out for the entire neighborhood to give little kids who've been cooped up inside all summer a slice of fun. It was a delicate balancing act between being a kid and being safe on a Labor Day like no other.

In Waukesha, officials said they saw spikes in COVID cases after Memorial Day and the Fourth of July. We'll get a good look at the impact of Labor Day within the next two weeks.