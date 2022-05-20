Large police presence in Racine near 12th and Center

article

Racine police are on the scene of an incident, possibly a shooting near 12th and Center.

Racine police are being assisted in this investigation by Racine County sheriff's deputies and the Burlington Police Department.

FOX6 News spoke with Johanna Aleman, who lives in the neighborhood. Aleman was in her backyard when she said she heard four gunshots.

"I was terrified. I ran into the garage. I asked my father to run in there with me in case they were still shooting and I pretty much just hurt my leg," Aleman said. "And then once I ran out of the garage, when I was done running in there, we decided to peak through to see if everyone was OK."

This is a developing story.