Lapham Lodge: New Kettle Moraine State Forest building breaks ground

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources broke ground Tuesday on Lapham Lodge – a new building located within the Kettle Moraine State Forest's Lapham Peak Unit.

Lapham Lodge will serve as a year-round, public gathering space at the park's most popular trailhead, the DNR said. It will include a large gathering area, restrooms, changing areas, lockers and more.

The roughly 5,000-square-foot building with an additional outdoor patio will replace the functions of the existing 1,400-square-foot Evergreen Picnic Shelter. The DNR said the new building will accommodate special events and increased visitation.

"The Friends of Lapham Peak has a fantastic relationship with the DNR that goes back several decades," Steve Schmelzer, DNR parks and recreation management bureau director, said in a news release. "The combination of monetary donations and operational volunteer support by the Friends has resulted in one of the most highly visited day-use properties within Wisconsin State Park properties."

The Friends of Lapham Peak group has provided support to the state forest unit since 1989, the DNR said. The group has written and received grants to accomplish goals related to the property’s nature center, trails system, backpacking campsite, shelters and kiosks.

In addition to providing the property with the infrastructure to make snow on a portion of the cross-country ski trails, the DNR said Friends of Lapham Peak also provided the park with a 2-mile-long, ADA-accessible paved path.

The DNR said the glaciated topography of the Lapham Peak Unit provides excellent opportunities for hiking, backpacking and cross-country skiing on lighted trails. There are more than 17 miles of loop trails in the forest that vary in difficulty.

The property’s 45-foot observation tower sits atop the highest point in Waukesha County – overlooking southeastern Wisconsin.

