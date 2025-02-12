Landmark Credit Union, Admirals partner to benefit Children's Wisconsin

The Brief Landmark Credit Union and Milwaukee Admirals Partner to benefit Children's Wisconsin through the Annual Chain of Hearts Campaign. Proceeds from the campaign will directly benefit Children’s Wisconsin to aid research and treatments for children facing challenging diseases. Community members can also participate by attending the Milwaukee Admirals charity game on March 16, where $3 from each ticket sold will support Children’s Wisconsin.



Landmark Credit Union and the Milwaukee Admirals are partnering to support Children’s Wisconsin, a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital, through the annual Chain of Hearts campaign.

This campaign runs through Feb. 22.

Proceeds from the campaign will directly benefit Children’s Wisconsin to aid research and treatments for children facing challenging diseases.

How to Participate

Through Feb. 22, members of Landmark Credit Union, local businesses and community members are invited to purchase paper links for $1 or hearts for $10 to visually represent the spirit of "people helping people" that defines the credit union philosophy.

Community members can also participate by attending the Milwaukee Admirals charity game on March 16, where $3 from each ticket sold will support Children’s Wisconsin.

Where to Donate

Individuals can visit helpmakemiracles.org or their local credit union to make a donation. For charity game tickets, visit the Milwaukee Admirals website.