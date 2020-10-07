Lambeau Field, Packers-owned Titletown businesses no longer accepting cash

The Green Bay Packers announced Wednesday, Oct. 7 that Lambeau Field has transitioned to entirely cashless payment systems throughout the stadium on gamedays and non-gamedays. This transition affects food and beverage stands, the Packers Pro Shop, the ticket office, 1919 Kitchen and Tap, the Packers Hall of Fame and Stadium Tours, and other points of sale throughout the building.

According to a press release, all Packers-operated businesses at Titletown (46 Below, The Turn, Ariens Hill) also are now cashless. Private businesses at Titletown, including Lodge Kohler, Hinterland and Bellin Health, will not be affected by this change.

“When fans come to Lambeau Field, we know most of them are focused on enjoying the experience and watching the game,” said Packers director of development and hospitality Charlie Millerwise. “By shifting to cashless, we can continue building on our recent renovations aimed at making transactions throughout the stadium faster and simpler to allow fans to spend their time having fun and cheering on the Packers. As we continue to face this pandemic, expediting this transition will also help our fans and employees stay safe and healthy.”

Fans should note that parking on gamedays will still be cash-only this season if fans are able to attend games later in the season.

The Packers said the following in a news release:

The shift to cashless builds upon recent updates to Lambeau Field’s point-of-sale systems and renovations to the concourses and concession stands, all aimed at enhancing the Lambeau Field fan experience. Originally planned to take place over the next few seasons, the transition to cashless points of sale was expedited in order for the Packers to introduce it this year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Changing to cashless will allow for increased efficiency and transaction speeds, shorter lines, and less contact between guests and staff.

Fans, guests and visitors can use traditional credit/debit card payment methods, as well as a variety of contactless payment solutions such as Mastercard Nearby Mobile App, Apple Pay, Google Pay and tap-and-go credit cards. More mobile payment solutions will be introduced in future seasons. Checks will not be accepted.

Those who do not use credit or bank cards may use free cash-to-card conversion stations, which issue payment cards that can be used at Lambeau Field, as well as at other retailers, restaurants and businesses outside the stadium where Mastercard is accepted. Fans can load between $5 and $500 on the cards and funds will be available to users for five years from the last date money was loaded on the card. Conversion stations will be available at various locations at Lambeau Field and Titletown on gamedays and in the Atrium on non-gamedays.