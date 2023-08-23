Lakeshore Learning Store opens in Wisconsin

Back-to-School Sale
Kick off opening in Milwaukee area with biggest back-to-school sale of the year.
Lakeshore Learning has a new store in the Milwaukee area! This is the first Lakeshore brick-and-mortar store to open in Wisconsin. Lakeshore Learning was founded by a former teacher that wanted to help provide other educators with high-quality supplies and resources.
Back-to-School prep for kids
A couple products and tips to help your kids get ready for school.
Flex Space Furniture Station
From balance ball seats and cozy couches to mobile desks and tables that easily glide wherever students need them, our Flex-Space Furniture is designed to provide the ultimate flexibility that 21st-century classrooms demand.
Free lamination & teacher resources
o Lakeshore really takes the guesswork of setting up a classroom with tons of supplies, décor and teacher resources.
Arts & craft supplies
From crayons and washable markers to play dough and construction paper, we have just what kids need for awesome arts & crafts projects!