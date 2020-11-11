Lakefront Brewery's Black Friday 2020 beer to be sold at stores

Milwaukee's Lakefront Brewery announced on Wednesday, Nov. 11 that with COVID-19 cases on the rise, there will be no Black Friday gathering at their brewery. But there is a silver lining!

Lakefront Brewery has revealed that all 5,000 bottles of its 2020 vintage will be distributed to liquor stores throughout the Milwaukee area. Stores like Otto’s, Discount Liquor, Total Wine and many more Milwaukee-area outlets will be selling all three 2020 Black Friday beers:

2020 Black Friday Imperial Stout: Lakefront’s biggest stout has been aging in bourbon barrels all year long. This year’s vintage is one of the best Black Fridays brewed and sports a 14.2% abv.

2020 Black Friday Barleywine: With flavors of caramel, brown sugar, vanilla, almond and oak, the Black Friday Barleywine has been aging in bourbon barrels since February. It has a 14.9% abv.

2020 Black Friday Christmas Ale: Featuring holiday spices and complex depth that have been aged in Wollersheim brandy barrels all year. Perfect for holiday enjoyment and has a 13% abv.

Not only are 2020 Black Friday beers available, but 3,000 bottles of 2019 Black Friday will be at retailers as well.

Advertisement

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

This Black Friday also includes a 5-year-old Black Friday V. It’s been in bourbon barrels for over 5 years and will be bottled as a 750mL. It will be available at the Brewery only. More information to come.

The Black Friday beer sale will be across the metro area starting, as always, the morning of Black Friday, Nov. 27. For more information, visit lakefrontbrewery.com.