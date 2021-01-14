Lakefront Brewery offering Valentine's Day wedding, vow venue

article

Like in recent years, Lakefront Brewery is once again offering Valentine’s Day reservations for all-in-one, affordable and memorable wedding ceremonies and vow renewals.

In a news release, Lakefront Brewery said ceremonies will take place in a comfortable, decorated, private space. Reservations will extend through the weekend as the brewery gauges demand, but are currently being offered on Sunday, Feb. 14 for $20.

Couples can book a time for a wedding ceremony or vow renewal that will last approximately 5-10 minutes in length. Upgrades such as flowers from local flower company Feisty Flowers, professional photography from local artist Samer Ghani, personalized pint glasses, desserts, rare bottles of beer, and even the option to reserve a table to dine at afterward (drinks included) will be available when making reservations.

Rules such as limited group sizes, mandatory mask use, proper social distancing and plexiglass dividers will be used throughout the experience.

Reservations are available starting Thursday, Jan. 14 and will close on Sunday, Feb. 7 at midnight. Visit lakefrontbrewery.com for reservation information.

