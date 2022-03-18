Expand / Collapse search

Lakefront Brewery label raises $54K for Ukraine

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Lakefront Brewery announced its "Putin is a D***" crawler label, designed as a way to show support for Ukrainian refugees, has raised more than $54,000.

In a Facebook post, the Brewery said it recently wired more than $33,000 to the United Nations' Ukraine humanitarian fund, bringing the total to $54,206.16.

The brewery's crowler is a 32-ounce aluminum can, filled with any one of Lakefront’s draft beers and taken to go. From time to time, brewery officials have used the crowler – via a custom label – to help those in need.

This label features an image of Vladimir Putin with the title, "Putin is a D***" written across his forehead. When you purchase the crowler, Lakefront Brewery sends $10 to the refugee fund, the National Bank of Ukraine’s Humanitarian Assistance to Ukrainians. 

They can only be purchased at the brewery and online for pickup. Lakefront initially anticipated raising at least $10,000 for Ukrainian refugees.

