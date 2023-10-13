Lakefront Brewery celebrates National Cheese Curd Day

Lakefront Brewery will host National Cheese Curd Day on Sunday, Oct. 15 from 1 a.m. to 5 p.m. Every Thursday is a Curdsday at Lakefront where they feature their famous cheese curds with a different flavor.

From maple bacon to blueberry cobbler, they’ve tried almost all the flavors in the recipe book. Not only will this year’s event feature the original award-winners but two of their favorite Curdsday flavors will make a grand return:

Cookies N’ Cream: Cheese curds in chocolate cookie batter, tossed in chocolate cookie breading, deep fried to sweet perfection then drizzled with vanilla icing and powered sugar.

Street Corn: Cheese curds in a beer and cornmeal batter, tossed in panko, hot cheese curl and flour breading, deep fried and served with chile lime sauce, parmesan cheese and cilantro.

In addition to the cheesy delights above, Lakefront will also be serving gluten-free cheese curds out of their CurdWagon for those interested. It wouldn’t be a proper cheese curd party without some poutine, expect to find their classic poutine (seasoned fries topped with fresh curds and brown gravy) also available in quesadilla form.

New this year, Lakefront is excited to host a cheese curd pull competition. Think you have an eye for the stretchiest curd of the bunch? Team up with a friend, choose your curd, pony up to the pull markers, and test your dexterity. The longest pull will take home two 6-packs of Lakefront Brewery beer. A competition will be held every hour on the hour from 12PM to 4PM. Free to enter with limited space available.