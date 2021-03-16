Lakefront Brewery releases stout in memory of employee

article

Lakefront Brewery on Tuesday, March 16 announced the release of a new beer in memory of an employee who died in 2020, part of the brewery's "My Turn" series.

Alexander Kluth, Lakefront said, was the warehouse manager of the brewery's Riverwest distribution center for four-and-a-half years. Kluth died of pancreatic cancer in September 2020. He was 61 years old.

The brewery described Kluth as an upstanding employee who left many good memories.

"Not only was he my supervisor, he was a better friend," said Juvarr Glaspy, warehouse lead at Lakefront.

At Lakefront Brewery, the My Turn series celebrates each employee individually. New series beers are released quarterly. After Kluth’s passing, Lakefront Founder and President Russ Klisch still wanted to move forward with My Turn: AL in tribute.

"The beer we brewed for Al, reflects the man he was," says Klisch. "Well-balanced, flavorful, but doesn't get out of line with bold statements. Something that everyone can like."

Kluth’s beer is an American Stout. Stronger and fuller-bodied than its British counterparts, the pitch-black Stout sports a hefty roasted malt and caramel flavor. My Turn Al has a 6.7% alcohol-by-volume. Members of Kluth's family also assisted at Lakefront for the brewing and packaging of his beer.

Lakefront Brewery is donating $1 for every six-pack sold to the American Cancer Society. My Turn: Al, American Stout, is available where Lakefront Brewery beers are sold.

