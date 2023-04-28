Expand / Collapse search

Lake Mills disturbance; man fires gunshot through door, police say

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

LAKE MILLS, Wis. - A 33-year-old man is in police custody following a disturbance reported at a Lake Mills residence on Thursday, April 27.

Officials say around 2:15 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the residence on Plainview Terrace. A caller reported that an altercation occurred, and a man shot a hole through the front door of the residence with a firearm. 

Officers arrived and arrested the 33-year-old man. A firearm was located on scene. 

The suspect was taken to the Jefferson County Jail – and charges are being referred to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Nobody was hurt as a result of this incident.

Officials say there is no threat to the community. 