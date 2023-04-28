Lake Mills disturbance; man fires gunshot through door, police say

article

A 33-year-old man is in police custody following a disturbance reported at a Lake Mills residence on Thursday, April 27.

Officials say around 2:15 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the residence on Plainview Terrace. A caller reported that an altercation occurred, and a man shot a hole through the front door of the residence with a firearm.

Officers arrived and arrested the 33-year-old man. A firearm was located on scene.

The suspect was taken to the Jefferson County Jail – and charges are being referred to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.

Nobody was hurt as a result of this incident.

Officials say there is no threat to the community.