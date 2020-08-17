Lake Michigan man-made reef to mimic natural coastline reefs

A man-made reef is being constructed in Lake Michigan as part of a project to restore and connect 1.5 miles of coastal fish habitat at the Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve.

The Daily Herald reported the habitat is meant as a welcoming place for the state-threatened mudpuppy salamander; fish such as yellow perch, smallmouth bass and walleye; and migratory water birds.

The contractor is following a deliberate design in order to mimic natural reefs found on the coastline.

The man-made reef will be about four to seven feet beneath the surface.

Buoys will be installed to guide boaters.