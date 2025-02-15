Snowmobile through Lake Koshkonong ice, man taken to hospital
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - The Fort Atkinson Fire Department said a snowmobiler was rescued after he fell through the ice on Lake Koshkonong on Saturday, Feb. 15.
What we know:
It happened at 11:30 a.m. The fire department said it happened about one mile from shore at Kuehn Road.
The man was in the water for an hour, officials said, because the ice around him kept breaking during the rescue effort.
The Lakeside Fire Department and Rock County Sheriff's Office airboat assisted at the scene.
What we don't know:
The man was taken to a hospital in Janesville. However, his condition is unclear.
Dig deeper:
The Fort Atkinson Fire Department said, while there were no other calls for water rescues, a truck did go into the water earlier on Saturday.
The Source: Information in this report is from the Fort Atkinson Fire Department.