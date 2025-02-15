Expand / Collapse search

Snowmobile through Lake Koshkonong ice, man taken to hospital

Published  February 15, 2025 5:47pm CST
Fort Atkinson
Lake Koshkonong water rescue (Courtesy: Furley Outdoors)

    • A man fell through the ice while snowmobiling on Lake Koshkonong on Saturday.
    • The man was in the water for an hour before crews got him out. He was then taken to a hospital.
    • Lake Koshkonong is located just southwest of Fort Atkinson.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - The Fort Atkinson Fire Department said a snowmobiler was rescued after he fell through the ice on Lake Koshkonong on Saturday, Feb. 15.

It happened at 11:30 a.m. The fire department said it happened about one mile from shore at Kuehn Road.

The man was in the water for an hour, officials said, because the ice around him kept breaking during the rescue effort. 

The Lakeside Fire Department and Rock County Sheriff's Office airboat assisted at the scene.

The man was taken to a hospital in Janesville. However, his condition is unclear.

The Fort Atkinson Fire Department said, while there were no other calls for water rescues, a truck did go into the water earlier on Saturday.

The Source: Information in this report is from the Fort Atkinson Fire Department.

