Elkhorn home invasion suspects arrested after police chase, crash

The Lake Geneva Police Department said three suspects were arrested – and more are sought – after an Elkhorn home invasion Saturday, Feb. 3.

In a Facebook post, police said a pursuit related to the home invasion began in Elkhorn and went into Lake Geneva where the suspects' vehicle crashed. The suspects then got out and ran.

Drones and a K-9 unit were used to locate three of the possible five suspects, police said. One of the three suspects was tased due to "resistive actions," and another suspect was bitten by the K-9. Police said those suspects were not seriously hurt.

Two additional suspects are believed at large. An extensive search of the area near Edwards Boulevard and Sheridan Springs Road, where the vehicle was abandoned, did not locate them. Police described those two suspects as male and white or Hispanic.

Anyone who sees people matching the remaining suspects' descriptions, acting suspicious or appearing cold and wet is urged to call 911.

The fleeing vehicle struck two other vehicles, and police said victims in those vehicles reported minor injuries.