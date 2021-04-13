Lake Geneva PD seeks to ID bicyclist who struck SUV, walked away

Lake Geneva police need your help to identify a bicyclist involved in a hit-and-run crash.

A post on the Lake Geneva Police Department Facebook page shows the suspect on a bike slamming into the back of an SUV.

This incident happened on Broad Street in Lake Geneva on Saturday, April 10 -- sometime between 7:45 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

If you have information on who the suspect is, you are urged to call the City of Lake Geneva Police Department at 262-248-4455. The case # is 21-4569 for Officer Jose Rodriguez. You can remain anonymous.