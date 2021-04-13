Expand / Collapse search

Lake Geneva PD seeks to ID bicyclist who struck SUV, walked away

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Lake Geneva
FOX6 News Milwaukee

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. - Lake Geneva police need your help to identify a bicyclist involved in a hit-and-run crash.

A post on the Lake Geneva Police Department Facebook page shows the suspect on a bike slamming into the back of an SUV.

This incident happened on Broad Street in Lake Geneva on Saturday, April 10 -- sometime between 7:45 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

If you have information on who the suspect is, you are urged to call the City of Lake Geneva Police Department at 262-248-4455. The case # is 21-4569 for Officer Jose Rodriguez. You can remain anonymous.

2021 Milwaukee auto show to take place at Wisconsin State Fair Park
slideshow

2021 Milwaukee auto show to take place at Wisconsin State Fair Park

Officials with the Greater Milwaukee International Car & Truck Show confirmed the show will take place at a new location, Wisconsin State Fair Park in May.

UnitedHealthcare sets up cellphone charging stations for homeless
slideshow

UnitedHealthcare sets up cellphone charging stations for homeless

UnitedHealthcare is behind the creation of two new public cellphone charging stations accessible to homeless and housing insecure individuals.

SHARP Literacy unveils 16th We Love to Learn book at Notre Dame School
slideshow

SHARP Literacy unveils 16th We Love to Learn book at Notre Dame School

SHARP Literacy unveiled on Tuesday, April 13 its 16th We Love to Learn book, The Didactic, at Notre Dame School in Milwaukee. 

Superintendent: MPS 100% ready for in-person learning

For the first time since March 2020, Milwaukee Public Schools teachers are dusting off their desks, preparing for some students to return.