Lake Geneva Mailboat tryouts offer 'something different'

The highly-coveted Lake Geneva Mailboat jumper positions open up every summer. It's a unique summer job that not every town offers. In fact, there are only a handful of places in the country.

On Tuesday, June 14 in Lake Geneva, job candidates were prepared to get wet.

If you can run, jump and swim, being a Lake Geneva Mailboat jumper might be the job for you.

"It’s something different," said Mia Pearl, a first-time jumper. "No one else does it, so yeah, it’s fun."

Only six will get the job. This year, the expectations were even higher.

"We’re anticipating that this will be another busy season," said Ellen Burling, assistant general manager. "With gas prices, people may not travel as far north, that Lake Geneva might be their ‘up north’ this year."

It might look easy from shore, but the boat never stops and the first-timers felt the pressure.

"It’s scary getting off the boat and everything," said Pearl. "The long one is definitely scary since you can always miss it. The run was definitely hard because it’s like, 100 degrees out today."

It's a physically tough job as it is. Tuesday's heat made the competition hotter.

"This will give them a good test for their hot days for the future," said Burling.

"The sun is blazing on you, and you’re sweating and you jump and run," said Pearl.

Athletic ability alone won't cut it. The Mailboat jumpers also act as tour guides.

Lake Geneva Cruise Line officials said last summer, almost all the Mailboat tours were sold out, and they're expecting another busy summer. They recommend getting tickets soon.

The Lake Geneva Mailboat deliveries and tours kick off Wednesday, June 15.