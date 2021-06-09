Lake Geneva mailboat tryouts for 105th year

The Lake Geneva mail boat is a tradition that has been around for 105 years. One of the requirements includes being a good jumper.

"It was very exhilarating," said AJ Theisz, one of the teens trying out for a highly-coveted role on Geneva Lake.

"It’s a very high-regarded job," said Brian Thomez, another of the teens trying out for a job. "You’re delivering mail to a pier on a lakefront estate. It’s really interesting."

The applicants tested the waters during tryouts on Wednesday, June 9.

"I’ve always been a pretty strong jumper," said Thomez.

"Jump off the pier and the momentum really takes your body," said Theisz.

Showcasing their speed and confidence, those trying out jump from the U.S. Mailboat Walworth onto piers to deliver mail and hop back on before the boat pulls away. It was smooth sailing for most.

"We’ve had other people that have fallen in the pier, or fallen in the water, or not been good on the tour, and most of them were pretty decent today," said Ellen Burling with Lake Geneva Cruise Line.

Lake Geneva Cruise Line officials also look for personality, as mailboat jumpers act as tour guides, too.

"All of our tours give a historical narration as they go around the lake, so not only do they have to be athletic and sort of fearless, but they have to be a great tour guide, as well," said Burling.

As for the applicants, all they could do is ride the waves of a non-conventional job interview process.

If you'd like to take a tour and see who gets the job this summer, Lake Geneva Cruise Line officials recommend calling ahead to make a reservation. The boat delivers mail from mid-June to mid-September.