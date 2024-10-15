Lake Geneva Kwik Trip sells 2 winning $30K Mega Millions tickets

article

The Brief Two winning Mega Millions tickets were sold in Lake Geneva for the Friday, Oct. 11 drawing. It is not known whether one player purchased both winning tickets – or if it was two different players. The odds of winning a $10,000 Mega Millions prize are 1:931,002.



Wisconsin Lottery announced on Tuesday, Oct. 15 that two winning $30,000 Mega Millions tickets were sold at Kwik Trip on Wells Street in Lake Geneva for the Friday, Oct. 11 drawing.

A news release said both tickets included the $1 Megaplier, which turned the pair of $10,000 winning tickets into $30,000 wins each due to the 3X multiplier. The winning tickets matched four of five numbers (3-10-29-52-57) and the Mega Ball (20).

Until the winning tickets are validated at the Lottery office, it is unknown whether one player purchased both winning tickets or if two different players purchased the winning tickets.

The estimated Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday night's drawing is $169 million.

The odds of winning a $10,000 Mega Millions prize are 1:931,002 and the odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1:302,575,350. For the $1 Megaplier add-on option, the odds of a 3x multiplier being drawn on Friday night were 1:2.5.

The odds of winning a Badger 5 jackpot are 1:169,911.

Mega Millions drawings are Tuesday and Friday at 10 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. to be included in a drawing.