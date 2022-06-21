Lake Geneva boat propeller accident, man cut

An Illinois man, 37, was taken to the hospital by helicopter after he was cut in a boat propeller accident on Geneva Lake Tuesday, June 21.

Police said around 3 p.m., officers responded to the area of Big Foot Beach in Lake Geneva, where they learned a woman was trying to move a 2021 22’ Monterey inboard/outboard away from shore and another boat as the anchor wasn't holding.

The woman's husband jumped into the water to try to help, and as the woman put the boat into reverse, the man was pulled under the water and struck by the boat's propeller.

He was taken to the hospital by helicopter "due to the nature of the injury."

Police said the man had not been drinking at the time. No charges are expected.