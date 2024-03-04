Lake Geneva arson; AZ resident jailed, made 'admissions to detectives'

article

An Arizona man is now charged in connection with an arson in Lake Geneva from early February.

Lake Geneva police say around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 9, they received a report of a fire at an address on W. Main Stret. During an investigation, it was determined that the fire was intentionally set.

Detectives from the Lake Geneva Police Department identified Bryon Kilgore, a resident of Arizona with connections to Lake Geneva, as a suspect.

Kilgore was later taken into custody at which time officials said he made admissions to detectives of intentionally setting the fire, related to ongoing domestic issues.

Kilgore was confined at the Walworth County Jail. The Walworth County District Attorney’s Office has formally charged Kilgore with arson of a building.

Kilgore is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Walworth County court on March 7.