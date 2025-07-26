Expand / Collapse search

Lake Country Triathlon in Oconomowoc; 10 year anniversary

Published  July 26, 2025 9:09am CDT
About Lake Country Triathlon

Silver Circle Foundation Board Member. Katie Osborne, joins FOX6 WakeUp with more details on the event.

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - The Lake Country Triathlon was held on Saturday, July 26. The Lake Country Triathlon offers a race experience that begins with a swim in Lac La Belle, a scenic ride through rural SE Wisconsin, and a run through Oconomowoc. 

About the athletes

Alan Halfen, race director, joins FOX6 WakeUp to share details on the Lake Country Triathlon.

How weather is impacting the race

The Lake Country Triathlon was held on Saturday, July 26. Details on the weather.

What keeps people coming back?

More details on the Lake Country Triathlon.

