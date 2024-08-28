Labor Day weekend; Wisconsin construction forecast for travelers

article

The Brief Drivers hitting Wisconsin roads for the Labor Day weekend should be mindful of possible delays. While construction projects are being put on hold for the holiday, heavier traffic could still cause backups. Motorists should monitor traffic conditions at 511WI.gov.



The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced on Wednesday, Aug. 28 that it will temporarily pause work on most highway construction projects around the state during the Labor Day weekend.

Officials say drivers are asked to pay attention, and expect slower traffic in work zones and along major travel corridors.

According to AAA, peak travel times are expected between 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 29), 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday (Aug. 30) and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday (Sept. 2).

Below are the road construction projects that may impact Labor Day weekend travel.

Southeast Wisconsin

Milwaukee and Ozaukee counties: Expect intermittent ramp and local street closures in certain segments along I-43 between Glendale and Grafton.

Milwaukee County: Motorists should expect various ramp closures and single lane closures along I-43 between Capitol Drive and the Marquette Interchange.

Milwaukee County: At least two lanes of travel are open in each direction on I-894 between the Mitchell Interchange and 84th Street. The on and off-ramps at WIS 36 (Loomis Road) are closed.

Milwaukee County: WIS 32 (N. Lake Drive), between Newberry Blvd. and Edgewood Ave. in the city of Milwaukee, is closed to through traffic for reconstruction work. Northbound and southbound traffic should follow posted detour routes.

Racine County: The intersection of WIS 11 and County J near the city of Burlington is closed for roundabout construction. The signed detour follows WIS 11/36/83, WIS 142 and WIS 75.

Racine County: The intersection of WIS 75 and County A, northeast of Burlington, is closed for roundabout construction. Traffic is detoured via WIS 20, US 45 and WIS 11.

Walworth and Racine counties: WIS 20, between East Troy and Waterford, is closed to through traffic for a bridge replacement and resurfacing project. Traffic is detoured via WIS 83, I-43 and WIS 120.

Walworth County: US 12, between WIS 20 and the WIS 67/US 12 split, north of the city of Elkhorn, is closed to through traffic for a resurfacing and bridge replacement project. Traffic is detoured via WIS 20, I-43 and WIS 67.

Walworth County: WIS 36, between the city of Burlington and the city of Lake Geneva, is closed to through traffic for a bridge replacement and resurfacing project. The signed detour follows WIS 11, WIS 83, WIS 50, US 12 and WIS 120.

Washington County: US 45 (Fond Du Lac Ave) is closed to through traffic between westbound County H and westbound WIS 28 in the village of Kewaskum. Traffic is detoured via WIS 67 and I-43.

North Central Wisconsin

Langlade County: WIS 55 near Hollister is restricted to a single lane with temporary traffic signals at Nine Mile Creek.

Marathon County: WIS 13 in Colby is closed from WIS 153 to Marathon County N. Traffic is detoured via WIS 29 and WIS 97.

Oneida County: US 8 near Rhinelander is closed from WIS 17 North to Oneida County P. Traffic is detoured via Oneida County P and WIS 17.

Forest County: WIS 55 near Argonne is closed from Scott Lake Road to WIS 70. Traffic is detoured via US 8, WIS 139 and WIS 70.

Waupaca County: WIS 49, between Waupaca County Q and Shady Drive south of Scandinavia, is reduced to a single lane with temporary traffic signals.

Green Lake County: WIS 44 in the village of Kingston is reduced to a single lane (maximum width is 11 feet) with temporary traffic signals.

Northeast Wisconsin

Outagamie and Winnebago counties: Northbound I-41 is reduced to two lanes between Main Street and US 10/WIS 441 in the Fox Valley area. Significant delays are expected and drivers should consider alternate routes. Watch for lane shifts and reduced speed limits.

Outagamie County: Be alert for nighttime (9 p.m. to 5 a.m.) lane closures on I-41 between Appleton and Kaukauna. All ramps are closed at the I-41 and County N interchange in Kaukauna.

Outagamie County: WIS 15 is closed to through traffic between US 45 in the city of New London and County T in the village of Hortonville. Traffic is detoured via US 45, County TT and County T.

Winnebago County: I-41 is reduced to two lanes in each direction over the Lake Butte Des Morts bridge near Oshkosh. The southbound US 45 ramp to southbound I-41 is also closed. Watch for lane shifts and reduced speeds.​

Northwest Wisconsin

Barron and Washburn counties: Both directions of US 53 traffic are operating on the northbound lanes, between 26th Avenue north of Rice Lake to Pine Grove Road south of Sarona. Watch for reduced speed limits.

Bayfield County: WIS 13 in Washburn is closed to traffic from Thompson Road/Charles Street to 2nd Avenue West.

o Vehicles are being detoured via West Bigelow Street, West Holman Lakeview Drive, Omaha Street East and 1st Avenue West.

o Truck traffic is being detoured via US 2, County A and WIS 13.

Bayfield County: WIS 13, west of Cornucopia, is reduced to a single lane at Lost Creek and controlled by temporary traffic signals.

Bayfield and Ashland counties: WIS 137 is closed between US 2 in Bayfield County and WIS 112 in Ashland County.

Eau Claire County: WIS 93 is reduced to a single lane on the north- and southbound bridges over I-94 in Eau Claire. Ramp to westbound I-94 is closed; traffic is being detoured via the US 53 interchange.

Eau Claire County: The loop ramps at the I-94/US 53 interchange in Eau Claire are closed to traffic, with the following detours in place:

Jackson County: US 12/WIS 27 is closed to through traffic south of Merrillan, from North Castle Hill Road to South Old Highway 12 and Gilbert Road to just north of West Road. Traffic is detoured via I-94 and WIS 95.

Pierce County: WIS 35 is reduced to a single lane of traffic, controlled by temporary traffic signals, between Chestnut and Green streets in Maiden Rock.

Sawyer County: WIS 70 is reduced to a single lane of traffic controlled by stop signs at Log Creek northwest of the unincorporated community of Oxbo.

Taylor County: WIS 64 is closed to through traffic between Wren Road and the north leg of County E, west of Medford. Through traffic is detoured via WIS 64, County O and County Q.

Washburn County: Both directions of US 53 are located on the northbound lanes between Wildcat Road, southeast of Spooner, and County A. Watch for reduced speed limits. In addition, the southbound US 53 exit ramp to US 63 is closed.

Southwest Wisconsin

Columbia County: Three lanes are open in each direction on the I-39/90/94 bridge over the Wisconsin River, south of Portage. Watch for lane shifts and reduced speed limits.

Jefferson County: Two lanes are open on the I-90/94 westbound bridges over Newville Road and Rock Lake Road near Lake Mills. Be alert for reduced speed limits and lane shifts.

Monroe County: Two lanes remain open in both directions on I-90/94 near Tomah. Watch for reduced speed limits.

Monroe County: Rest area 16 along I-90 westbound near Sparta is closed.

Access real-time information on travel conditions, live traffic cameras, work zones and incidents across Wisconsin:

Alerts and updates provided via these sites are not intended for use while driving. When driving, your focus should always be on the road ahead.

NOTE: All Wisconsin rest areas are open. These facilities offer restrooms, amenities and a break from travel.