La Fina Coffeehouse; deep connection to family’s roots in Mexico

By
Published  April 2, 2025 8:55am CDT
La Fina Coffeehouse

La Fina Coffeehouse opened back in 2017, with a deep connection to the family’s roots in Mexico. Brian Kramp is in St. Francis, seeing why culture and community are such a big part of this small woman-owned coffee company.

Espresso, brewed coffee, and teas

Breakfast options on the menu

Breakfast tacos and burritos

Sourcing coffee beans straight from Mexico

La Finca isn’t an ordinary coffee company

