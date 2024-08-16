A La Carte at the Milwaukee County Zoo; runs Aug. 15-18

Overview of A La Carte
When the event runs, 6 stages of music including national headliners, more than 25 food vendors.
August in Milwaukee means A La Carte at the zoo! The popular food and music festival has become a summer tradition. FOX6's Christina Van Zelst has a look at all the fun.
Date & Time
- August 15-17: 9:30 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- August 18: 9:30 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Previewing the menu
Ashley Turner, Executive Chef at the Milwaukee County Zoo, talks all about the menu.
The 2024 festival welcomes these national performers:
Thursday, August 15: Deep Blue Something
Friday, August 16: Parmalee
Saturday, August 17: The Legendary Wailers featuring Junior Marvin
Headliners perform at 7 p.m. on the Miller Lite Caribou Stage. Buy tickets here.
Gorilla Trek on the Monkey Island deck
Takes guests "up close" to mountain gorillas in their natural habitat of Rwanda.
The Saz’s booth
At the Saz’s booth, previewing their menu, full of festival favorites.
Zoo’s BBQ Brawl booth
Chef Ashley talks about her love for Texas BBQ and her influence on the Zoo’s new elevated menus.
Monkey Island
Kimberly Graves, Communications Coordinator for the Milwaukee County Zoo, talks about Monkey Island.