Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Attorney explains mistrials

Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Defense attorney explains mistrials
Michael Hart, a defense attorney unaffiliated with the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, joined FOX6 News at 4. Wednesday, Rittenhouse's defense stated its intent to request a mistrial.
MILWAUKEE - Kyle Rittenhouse's defense team on Wednesday, Nov. 17 indicated that it intends to request a mistrial due, at least in part, to a dispute over a piece of video evidence.
Defense attorney Michael Hart, who is not associated with the case, joined FOX6 News to discuss the likelihood of a mistrial being declared, how it impacts the prosecution moving forward and when the jury may deliver a verdict.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Defense attorney discusses developments
Michael Hart, a defense attorney unaffiliated with the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, joined FOX6 News at 4. He discussed the likelihood of a mistrial being declared and the still-pending jury verdict.
UW Law Assistant Professor Ion Meyn joined FOX6 News to discuss the Kyle Rittenhouse trial after the second day of deliberations wrapped up.
Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Legal analysis after 2nd day of jury deliberations
UW Law Assistant Professor Ion Meyn joined FOX6 News to discuss the Kyle Rittenhouse trial after the second day of deliberations.
FOX6 has learned Jo-Ellan Dimitrius, a jury consultant, has been working with the Rittenhouse defense team. The veteran trial expert helped select the jury that acquitted O.J. Simpson.
Passions flared outside the Kenosha County Courthouse on the second day of jury deliberations in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, a case that has been polarizing from the beginning.
FOX6 News cameras spotted Wisconsin National Guard troops training Wednesday, Nov. 17 as jury deliberations continued in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.