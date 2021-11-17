Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Attorney explains mistrials

Kyle Rittenhouse's defense team on Wednesday, Nov. 17 indicated that it intends to request a mistrial due, at least in part, to a dispute over a piece of video evidence.

Defense attorney Michael Hart, who is not associated with the case, joined FOX6 News to discuss the likelihood of a mistrial being declared, how it impacts the prosecution moving forward and when the jury may deliver a verdict.

UW Law Assistant Professor Ion Meyn joined FOX6 News to discuss the Kyle Rittenhouse trial after the second day of deliberations wrapped up.