Kwik Trip expands Wisconsin operations; plans to create 500+ jobs

Kwik Trip announced on Monday, Dec. 18 it will invest more than $151 million to expand its operations at multiple locations throughout Wisconsin.

A news release says the expansion will create more than 500 jobs by 2027 and qualify the La Crosse-based retailer to earn an additional $15 million in performance-based Enterprise Zone tax incentives from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC).

The newly proposed capital investment would encompass further expansion of its dairy, commissary, and bakery facilities in La Crosse, the purchase and renovation of a commercial office building in Onalaska, and the construction of a new satellite distribution center.

Kwik Trip, a family-owned company known for creating its own line of food products, operates 506 stores in Wisconsin. It also serves customers in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan and South Dakota.