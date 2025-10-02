Kwik Trip phasing out pennies; cash purchases will round down

article

Kwik Trip is making a change to its cash transaction policy. It will phase out the use of pennies, and instead adopt a penny-free cash-rounding policy.

According to a press release from Kwik Trip, the penny-free policy is in response to the U.S. Department of Treasury’s decision to end production of the penny.

As Kwik Trip stores run out of pennies by location, and since it has not been provided guidance from the government on how to proceed, all cash purchases at Kwik Trip and Kwik Star locations will be rounded down to the nearest five cents, ensuring a guest-friendly approach.

While the penny remains legal tender, Kwik Trip’s updated register systems will automatically apply rounding rules to all cash transactions, rounding down in the guest’s favor.

You will still pay the full price if you're paying digitally or using a credit or debit card.

For example, if you purchased a Pothole Pizza, some Dunkers, a few packs of Kwikery Brats and some Nature's Touch milk, and the total came to $26.79, it would automatically round down to $26.75 if you paid cash.

Kwik Trip says it will continue this approach until a permanent legislative solution has been enacted.

"At Kwik Trip, we’re committed to making everyday transactions simple and fair," said Scott Zietlow, CEO and President of Kwik Trip. "This change reflects our ongoing focus on guest experience. We apologize for any confusion this may create for our guests."