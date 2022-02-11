Kwik Trip coffee cup dilemma; supply gone due to ships stuck at sea

article

The folks at Kwik Trip have a request for coffee drinkers – bring your own cup.

In a Facebook post, Kwik Trip says "due to a few ships stuck at sea, we're out of coffee cups…Long story short, we would love for you to Bring Your Own Cup if possible."

There is a silver lining here. Kwik Trip says you can temporarily get any size refill for just 99¢.

The Facebook post was signed, "With love and caffeination, Your Kwik Trip Family."