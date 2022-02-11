Disappointing snow season continues in SE Wisconsin

Since the start of October 2021, Milwaukee has seen 14.8" of snow. For comparison, that is a little more than what St. Louis averages during that stretch. We typically see over twice that at over 32.5".



Winter is our driest time of the year on average but this year has been anything but average.

2021-2022 snow season compared to average

Our biggest snow totals come from low-pressure systems originating in the central and southern Rockies. All season long they've missed us well to the north or south.

Northwestern flow from Canada has been our overarching weather pattern and as a result, dry and cooler air has been the theme with sporadic warm-ups.



Alberta Clippers, lows originating Alberta and the northern Rockies, have been the main systems impacting us and bringing in snow which only have a fraction of the moisture needed for big snowfalls.

