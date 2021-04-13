Kristin Smart case: Paul Flores, Smart's former classmate, taken into custody, report says

article

Paul Flores, a former classmate of Kristin Smart, was taken into custody Tuesday in connection with the California Polytechnic State University's students' 1996 disappearance, according to KSBY.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday morning that they would be announcing "major" new developments in the case Tuesday afternoon a 2 p.m.

Back in March, investigators served a search warrant at the Arroyo Grande home of Ruben Flores, Paul's father, located in the 700 block of White Ct. The sheriff’s office was authorized to utilize cadaver dogs and ground-penetrating radar (GPR) during the course of the search, which lasted several days. They also hauled away an old Volkswagen.

For the first time in their investigation, on March 15, 2021, sheriff's officials called Flores the "prime suspect" in her disappearance, having previously been called a longtime person-of-interest.

Smart was last seen in the early morning of May 25, 1996, while returning to her dorm at California Polytechnic State University after a party near the campus. She was 19-years-old when she vanished.

Flores reportedly told authorities he left Smart near her dormitory after they and another female student walked back. He was believed to be the last person to see Smart before she disappeared.

According to reports at the time, a neighbor in Smart’s dorm called university police the next morning and reported that she hadn’t returned. But other students said they thought she had gone camping, so officers didn’t declare her missing for three days.

While her body has never been found, Smart was declared legally dead in 2002.

A file image shows a missing person sign for Kristin Smart, who went missing on May 25, 1996 while attending California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo.

A California law, the Kristin Smart Campus Safety Act of 1998, now requires campus police to spell out exactly when they will call in outside authorities to investigate a violent crime.

