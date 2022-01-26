Kravings in Waterford: Creating the shake of your dreams

If you enjoy the cold, then you probably don’t mind adding a little ice cream or some super crazy shakes to this frigid day
Brian is in Waterford checking out a new place called Kravings where cookies and baked goods collide with ice cream to make some amazing creations.
If you enjoy the cold, then you probably don’t mind adding a little ice cream or some super crazy shakes to this frigid day. Brian is in Waterford checking out a new place called Kravings where cookies and baked goods collide with ice cream to make some amazing creations.
Even during the Winter in Wisconsin people still love to get their fix of ice cream
Brian is in Waterford getting a sneak peek at few reasons people are anxiously awaiting this weekend’s Grand Opening of Kravings.
There’s a new hot spot in Waterford that’s serving up cold treats
Brian is at Kravings learning more about the ice cream creations that will make this a must stop all year long.
Need a fix of coffee and bakery in the morning?
Brian is with one of the co-owners with a few ways to start your day the right way.
At Kravings in Waterford there are three simple steps to creating the shake of your dreams
Brian is getting a preview of why this local business is planning on selling a lot of shakes this year.
Leave it to Brian to pick the coldest day of the year to feature a new business
He’s in Waterford at Kravings where their krazy shakes may have you craving for more.