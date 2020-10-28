Kramp visits 3 restaurants to preview Taste Of The Gateway Dining Days

Brian Kramp spent the morning at three different restaurants Wednesday morning to preview the Taste Of The Gateway Dining Days.

There’s nothing better than slow-smoked barbeque and the next four days you can get some of Milwaukee’s best at a discounted price. Brian is previewing this week’s Taste Of The Gateway Dining Days at Iron Grate BBQ.

Additionally, whether you dine-in, carry out or get curbside pickup you can enjoy some great food at a big discount now through October 31st. Brian is at Pizza De Brazil - one of the twelve south side restaurants where you can score some tasty deals for this week’s Taste Of The Gateway Week.

Did you know that Martino’s on 13th and Layton has been around since 1977 and has more than 10 different kinds of hot dogs and twenty different sandwiches? Brian is previewing Taste Of The Gateway Dining Days where you can sample some of the area’s best local restaurants.