Expand / Collapse search

Kramp visits 3 restaurants to preview Taste Of The Gateway Dining Days

By
Published 
FOX 6 WakeUp News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Most nights while you’re sleeping there’s a local barbeque joint that busy smoking some of the best BBQ in the city

Brian is at Iron Grate BBQ learning more about live fire cooking and this week’s Taste Of The Gateway Dining Days.

MILWAUKEE - Brian Kramp spent the morning at three different restaurants Wednesday morning to preview the Taste Of The Gateway Dining Days.

There’s nothing better than slow smoked barbeque

Brian is previewing this week’s Taste Of The Gateway Dining Days at Iron Grate BBQ.

12 area restaurants located on Milwaukee’s south side will kick off Taste Of The Gateway Dining Days

Brian is at the new Pizza De Brazil where unique pizzas toppings are just part of what they offer.

There’s nothing better than slow-smoked barbeque and the next four days you can get some of Milwaukee’s best at a discounted price. Brian is previewing this week’s Taste Of The Gateway Dining Days at Iron Grate BBQ.

Whether you dine in, carry out or get curbside pickup you can enjoy some great food at a big discount

Brian is at Pizza De Brazil - one of the twelve south side restaurants where you can score some tasty deals for this week’s Taste Of The Gateway Week.

Additionally, whether you dine-in, carry out or get curbside pickup you can enjoy some great food at a big discount now through October 31st. Brian is at Pizza De Brazil - one of the twelve south side restaurants where you can score some tasty deals for this week’s Taste Of The Gateway Week.

Did you know that Martino’s on 13th and Layton has been around since 1977

Brian is previewing Taste Of The Gateway Dining Days where you can sample some of the area’s best local restaurants.

Did you know that Martino’s on 13th and Layton has been around since 1977 and has more than 10 different kinds of hot dogs and twenty different sandwiches? Brian is previewing Taste Of The Gateway Dining Days where you can sample some of the area’s best local restaurants.