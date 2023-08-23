Expand / Collapse search

Korean-style beef short ribs with pickled vegetables: recipe

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 9:35AM
Food
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe for Korean-Style Beef Short Ribs with Pickled Vegetables.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 to 3 pounds beef Flanken Style Short Ribs, 1/4" thick

Marinade

  • 1/4 cup chopped green onions, plus more for garnish
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce
  • 1/4 cup unseasoned rice vinegar
  • 1/4 cup apple juice
  • 3 tablespoons packed brown sugar
  • 1 tablespoon minced garlic
  • 1 tablespoon minced ginger
  • 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper

Pickled Vegetables

  • 1/4 cup unseasoned rice vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon packed brown sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 4 cups matchstick-cut vegetables, such as cucumber, diakon radish, red radish, jicama, carrots, red cabbage, napa cabbage

COOKING:

Combine Marinade ingredients in small bowl. Place beef ribs and marinade in food-safe plastic bag; turn ribs to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 2 hours or up to overnight, turning occasionally.

To prepare the pickled vegetables, combine vinegar, brown sugar, salt and red pepper in large bowl; whisk until incorporated.  Add vegetables; toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate 15 minutes or up to 2 hours.

Remove ribs from marinade, reserve marinade. Lightly oil grill using brush or oiled cloth. Place ribs on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, uncovered, 3 to 4 minutes per side for medium rare (145°F).

Meanwhile, pour reserved marinade in small sauce pan. Bring to a boil on medium-high heat; cook 5 to 8 minutes or until sauce reduces by half.

Drizzle cooked marinade over ribs. Serve with Pickled Vegetables; garnish with green onions.