Korean-style beef short ribs with pickled vegetables: recipe

Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe for Korean-Style Beef Short Ribs with Pickled Vegetables.

INGREDIENTS:

2 to 3 pounds beef Flanken Style Short Ribs, 1/4" thick

Marinade

1/4 cup chopped green onions, plus more for garnish

1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce

1/4 cup unseasoned rice vinegar

1/4 cup apple juice

3 tablespoons packed brown sugar

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon minced ginger

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper

Pickled Vegetables

1/4 cup unseasoned rice vinegar

1 tablespoon packed brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper

4 cups matchstick-cut vegetables, such as cucumber, diakon radish, red radish, jicama, carrots, red cabbage, napa cabbage

COOKING:

Combine Marinade ingredients in small bowl. Place beef ribs and marinade in food-safe plastic bag; turn ribs to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 2 hours or up to overnight, turning occasionally.

To prepare the pickled vegetables, combine vinegar, brown sugar, salt and red pepper in large bowl; whisk until incorporated. Add vegetables; toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate 15 minutes or up to 2 hours.

Remove ribs from marinade, reserve marinade. Lightly oil grill using brush or oiled cloth. Place ribs on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, uncovered, 3 to 4 minutes per side for medium rare (145°F).

Meanwhile, pour reserved marinade in small sauce pan. Bring to a boil on medium-high heat; cook 5 to 8 minutes or until sauce reduces by half.

Drizzle cooked marinade over ribs. Serve with Pickled Vegetables; garnish with green onions.