Korean-style beef short ribs with pickled vegetables: recipe
Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe for Korean-Style Beef Short Ribs with Pickled Vegetables.
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 to 3 pounds beef Flanken Style Short Ribs, 1/4" thick
Marinade
- 1/4 cup chopped green onions, plus more for garnish
- 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce
- 1/4 cup unseasoned rice vinegar
- 1/4 cup apple juice
- 3 tablespoons packed brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 1 tablespoon minced ginger
- 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper
Pickled Vegetables
- 1/4 cup unseasoned rice vinegar
- 1 tablespoon packed brown sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
- 4 cups matchstick-cut vegetables, such as cucumber, diakon radish, red radish, jicama, carrots, red cabbage, napa cabbage
COOKING:
Combine Marinade ingredients in small bowl. Place beef ribs and marinade in food-safe plastic bag; turn ribs to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 2 hours or up to overnight, turning occasionally.
To prepare the pickled vegetables, combine vinegar, brown sugar, salt and red pepper in large bowl; whisk until incorporated. Add vegetables; toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate 15 minutes or up to 2 hours.
Remove ribs from marinade, reserve marinade. Lightly oil grill using brush or oiled cloth. Place ribs on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, uncovered, 3 to 4 minutes per side for medium rare (145°F).
Meanwhile, pour reserved marinade in small sauce pan. Bring to a boil on medium-high heat; cook 5 to 8 minutes or until sauce reduces by half.
Drizzle cooked marinade over ribs. Serve with Pickled Vegetables; garnish with green onions.