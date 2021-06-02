Kohl’s is hiring beauty advisors to enhance Sephora experience

article

Kohl’s announced on Wednesday, June 2 that it is hiring skilled beauty team leaders and advisors to enhance its Sephora experience.

A news release says beauty advisors will help provide customers with beauty consultations and assistance in product discovery.

Sephora at Kohl’s is seeking to build its beauty team and will add new dedicated positions at each Milwaukee Kohl’s store. By 2023, more than 850 Kohl’s stores will offer the Sephora at Kohl’s experience and new Beauty Advisors will be added to each new location. Interested candidates can visit careers.kohls.com/sephora to apply.

Hired Beauty Team Leaders and Advisors will undergo a comprehensive training program to become fully immersed in the 125+ prestige beauty brands available at Sephora at Kohl’s, as well as provide the elevated beauty experience customers can expect at Sephora at Kohl’s. Ongoing training sessions will also be offered to remain current on new products and techniques.

Kohl’s indicated it is offering the following benefits:

Competitive wages

Weekly paychecks

An immediate 15% Kohl’s discount – on top of all the other savings at Kohl's

Milwaukee Sephora at Kohl's locations hiring right now:

Brookfield: 2315 N. 125th Street

Menomonee Falls: N95W18000 Appleton Avenue

Kenosha: 7200 Green Bay Road