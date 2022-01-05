Kohl’s donates $500K+ to Milwaukee-area nonprofits
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Kohl's announced on Wednesday, Jan. 5 that it is donating more than $500,000 in grants to more than 30 Greater Milwaukee Area nonprofit organizations.
A news release says the grants range from $5,000 to $50,000 – and are made possible through Kohl’s Hometown Giving Program.
Kohl’s Hometown Giving Program is an opportunity for Kohl's to reach even more local nonprofits in need of grant support. The program allows Kohl’s to celebrate and support Milwaukee community organizations that strive to make a difference all year long.
Kohl’s revealed it is proud to congratulate each of the Hometown Giving Program grant recipients, including:
- Wild Space Dance Company
- Next Act Theatre
- First Stage
- TBEY Arts Center, Inc.
- Milwaukee Children's Choir
- Tikkun Ha-Ir of Milwaukee - THI
- FORGE, Inc.
- Milwaukee Christian Center
- ABCD: After Breast Cancer Diagnosis
- Girls on the Run
- Hmong American Friendship Association, Inc.
- Reach-A-Child
- CORE el Centro, Inc.
- Walnut Way Conservation Corp.
- ArtWorks for Milwaukee
- My Friend Linkin
- Teens Grow Greens
- HEAR Wisconsin
- Street Angels
- Digital Bridge NGO
- Lighthouse Youth Center
- Cathedral Center
- Interchange Incorporated
- Eisenhower Center
- Unity in Motion
- Keep Greater Milwaukee Beautiful
- Friends of Hank Aaron State Trail
- River Revitalization
- Center for Urban Teaching
- Northcott Neighborhood House
- All-in Milwaukee
The donations made through Kohl’s Hometown Giving Program are made possible through Kohl’s philanthropic program, Kohl’s Cares®, which sells children’s books and plush, donating 100 percent of the net profit to health and wellness organizations nationwide. Since 2000, Kohl's and Kohl’s Cares have donated more than $140 million to support charitable initiatives in the metro-Milwaukee area.
