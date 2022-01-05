Kohl’s donates $500K+ to Milwaukee-area nonprofits

article

Kohl's announced on Wednesday, Jan. 5 that it is donating more than $500,000 in grants to more than 30 Greater Milwaukee Area nonprofit organizations.

A news release says the grants range from $5,000 to $50,000 – and are made possible through Kohl’s Hometown Giving Program.

Kohl’s Hometown Giving Program is an opportunity for Kohl's to reach even more local nonprofits in need of grant support. The program allows Kohl’s to celebrate and support Milwaukee community organizations that strive to make a difference all year long.

Kohl’s revealed it is proud to congratulate each of the Hometown Giving Program grant recipients, including:

Wild Space Dance Company

Next Act Theatre

First Stage

TBEY Arts Center, Inc.

Milwaukee Children's Choir

Tikkun Ha-Ir of Milwaukee - THI

FORGE, Inc.

Milwaukee Christian Center

ABCD: After Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Girls on the Run

Hmong American Friendship Association, Inc.

Reach-A-Child

CORE el Centro, Inc.

Walnut Way Conservation Corp.

ArtWorks for Milwaukee

My Friend Linkin

Teens Grow Greens

HEAR Wisconsin

Street Angels

Digital Bridge NGO

Lighthouse Youth Center

Cathedral Center

Interchange Incorporated

Eisenhower Center

Unity in Motion

Keep Greater Milwaukee Beautiful

Friends of Hank Aaron State Trail

River Revitalization

Center for Urban Teaching

Northcott Neighborhood House

All-in Milwaukee

The donations made through Kohl’s Hometown Giving Program are made possible through Kohl’s philanthropic program, Kohl’s Cares®, which sells children’s books and plush, donating 100 percent of the net profit to health and wellness organizations nationwide. Since 2000, Kohl's and Kohl’s Cares have donated more than $140 million to support charitable initiatives in the metro-Milwaukee area.