Kohl's adds vehicle charging stations at 50 stores across US

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Kohl's announced on Thursday, April 29 that it is teaming up with Volta Industries, Inc. to bring 100 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to 50 additional stores this year.

With this expansion, Kohl’s customers will have access to 275 charging stations at more than 150 Kohl’s locations across 22 states. Kohl’s store locations offering the convenience of EV charging can be found with the store locator tool on Kohls.com.

The new stations will be prominently located near the front doors, creating an easy experience for Kohl’s customers to charge their cars while they shop.

Steve Thomas, Kohl’s Chief Risk & Compliance Officer, issued the following statement in a news release:

"Kohl’s has a number of sustainability goals that we seek to make progress against including climate change and the transition to a low-carbon transportation system. These goals not only support environmentally conscious transportation solutions, but mark a reflection of the expectations that our associates, customers and communities have for our role in achieving long-term sustainability. Bringing additional electric vehicle charging stations to our store network with a partner like Volta adds an important sustainability touchstone and added convenience for Kohl’s employees and shoppers."

