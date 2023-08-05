Kohler celebrates 150th anniversary with fireworks, festivities

Kohler Co. is celebrating its 150th anniversary with a big celebration – including fireworks – Saturday, Aug. 6.

The iconic Wisconsin company was founded in 1873, according to its website, by John Michael Kohler. The brand has gone on to become well known for its bathroom fixtures and other products.

Destination Kohler has organized a number of celebrations – including live music, food and fireworks. While most events were held Saturday, the celebration continues with a Sunday brunch.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Kohler Co. celebrates 150th anniversary

Kohler Co. is also celebrating "150 Years of Bold" with a limited-edition collection that features vintage colors Spring Green and Peachblow as well as special merchandise.

The company's website also offers an interactive timeline on its website for anyone interested in learning more about the history.