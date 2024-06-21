Klode Beach water advisory, elevated E. coli levels detected

article

The North Shore Health Department is advising people to avoid swimming at Klode Beach, following water samples with elevated levels of E. coli.

The health department plans to re-test the water on Monday, June 24.

If you do decide to swim, the water could make you sick, so swim at your own risk.

A couple of other tips: never swim alone, and wash your hands before eating.