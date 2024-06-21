Expand / Collapse search

Klode Beach water advisory, elevated E. coli levels detected

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  June 21, 2024 11:30am CDT
Whitefish Bay
WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - The North Shore Health Department is advising people to avoid swimming at Klode Beach, following water samples with elevated levels of E. coli.

The health department plans to re-test the water on Monday, June 24.

If you do decide to swim, the water could make you sick, so swim at your own risk.

A couple of other tips: never swim alone, and wash your hands before eating.