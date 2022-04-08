Kinder chocolate recall: Risk of salmonella contamination

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Ferrero U.S.A. Inc. is voluntarily recalling its Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment, left, and Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats basket due to the risk of salmonella contamination. (Ferrero U.S.A. Inc. Images via FDA)

Parsippany, New Jersey-based Ferrero U.S.A. Inc. is voluntarily recalling its Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment box and its Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats basket due to the risk of contamination with Salmonella typhimurium, according to an announcement posted on the FDA website.

Salmonella bacteria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, according to the CDC . Infections can trigger diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product.

"In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis," the company said in an announcement.

Ferrero U.S.A. is recalling these two products because they were made in a facility where Salmonella typhimurium was detected.

"While there are no reports of illness in the United States to date, Ferrero is voluntarily recalling the products out of an abundance of caution due to reported cases of Salmonella in consumers that consumed products in Europe that were manufactured at the same facility," the company said.

If you have these products, you should not eat them, Ferrero said. Instead, you can contact customer service either by phone at 800-688-3552 or online at the company's U.S. contact page .

Ferrero said it "deeply regrets" the possible contamination of its treats.

"We take food safety extremely seriously and every step we have taken has been guided by our commitment to consumer care," Ferrero said. "We will continue to work cooperatively with the Food and Drug Administration to address this matter."

Recalled Kinder Products

Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment Box

Size and Package Type: 14.1 OZ (400g) square box with lid

Best By Date and Location: July 18, 2022 (back panel)

Lot Codes and Location: 48RUP334; 48RUP335; 48RUP 336; 48RUP337 (back panel)

UPC and Location: 09800 52025 (right side panel)

Retail Locations: Costco Wholesale stores in San Francisco Bay Area and northern Nevada; BJ's Wholesale Club stores

Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats Basket

