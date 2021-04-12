Expand / Collapse search
Kim Potter identified as officer who shot Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center

By FOX 9 Staff
Updated 52 mins ago
BRUCE BISPING ¬• bbisping@startribune.com Brooklyn Center, MN., Thursday, 5/31/2007. Officer Kim Potter, part of the Brooklyn Center Police negotiation team. (Photo by Bruce Bisping/Star Tribune via Getty Images)

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - The police officer who shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center Sunday afternoon was identified as Kim Potter by the Minnesota BCA Monday night. 

In a release, the BCA said Potter has been with the Brooklyn Center Police Department for 26 years. She has been placed under standard administrative leave. 

Daunte Wright police shooting body camera video released

Daunte Wright shooting bodycam video was released April 12 by the Brooklyn Center, Minnesota Police Department. Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said it was an accidental discharge, that the officer who shot Wright had intended to reach for a taser, but discharged a handgun instead.

Bodycam footage released Monday showed the moments leading up to the deadly shooting, including when Potter yelled, "Taser, Taser," before shooting her gun. The Brooklyn Center Police Chief said Monday that he believes she mistook her gun for her Taser. 

According to state records, Potter also served as a LEMA Honor Guard Leadership Team member as a Casket Lieutenant. 

This is a developing story. Check back in to FOX 9 for the latest.