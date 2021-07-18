Kilwins celebrates National Ice Cream Day

On National Ice Cream Day Sunday, July 18, some took advantage of some "dairy" good deals.

Back in 1984, President Ronald Reagan made the third Sunday in July National Ice Cream Day.



"July is actually National Ice Cream Month, so July is a great month, and ice cream is great comfort food," said a Kilwins employee.

In an effort to serve as the hub for everyone's Ice Cream Day festivities, Kilwins on Bayshore Drive in Glendale offered some sweet deals, from free waffle cones and mini ice cream sundaes to $5 off ice cream cakes.



"There's lots going on for Ice Cream Day; something for everyone," said a Kilwins employee.

Some customers came in just because it’s tradition.

"We come in here every other Sunday after church," said Joseph Nantomah. "The kids love it."

The fact that it was National Ice Cream Day made this "sundae" visit extra sweet.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Advertisement

"It's National Ice Cream Day and we came here to Kilwins," said Nantomah. "They have the best ice cream available."