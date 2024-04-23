Kikkoman Foods new soy sauce plant in Jefferson

article

Kikkoman Foods Inc. announced on Tuesday, April 23 it will bring 83 new high-paying jobs to Wisconsin when it adds a new plant in Jefferson.

Kikkoman plans to invest at least $800 million in expanding its brewing plant in Walworth – and building a new 240,000 square-foot soy sauce facility in Jefferson.

The expansion was made possible in part because of $15.5 million in incentives from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC).

Ground-breaking for the initial phase of the Jefferson build-out will take place in June 2024. The first shipments of soy sauce are planned for fall 2026.

A news release says the "next-generation production plant will combine flexibility with production efficiency and scalability. In keeping with Kikkoman’s commitment to sustainability and stewardship, the facility will aim to reduce CO2 emissions by installing energy-efficient equipment and proactively using renewable energy."