Kiel house fire near 6th and Chicago; stovetop left on; $25K in damage

A home in Kiel was damaged by a fire on Friday morning, June 6. Crews were called to the area of 6th and Chicago around 2:20 a.m.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found smoke coming from the building. It was confirmed that all occupants had evacuated, and the Kiel Police Department assisted in evacuating residents from the upstairs unit.

Firefighters located the fire in the kitchen. Crews quickly secured the area, ventilated the home to eliminate lingering smoke, and conducted overhaul operations to check for fire extension.

A working smoke detector alerted the occupants in the lower unit, enabling the three individuals who were asleep at the time to evacuate before fire crews arrived.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental in nature, resulting from the stove top being left on and combustible items being left on or near the stove top.

There were no injuries to the occupants or responding personnel. The preliminary damage estimate is $25,000.